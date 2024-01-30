National Nuggets

3 sodomise minor boy, upload video on social media

New Delhi, Jan 29: A 14-year-old boy in Delhi has been allegedly sodomised by three of his friends who even made a video and uploaded it on social media, the police said on Monday. The incident, which took place in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, came to fore when the boy’s mother received a video clip on her mobile phone on Sunday night (January 28). An official said that the video was shared on Instagram, adding that the three accused juveniles between the age of 12-14 have been apprehended. In the video, the 14-year-old victim was seen being held at knife point while he was forcefully made to engage in unnatural sex. The police said that they received a call regarding the incident on January 28 when his mother informed them. The minor victim said that on January 27,at around 6.30 p.m. when he was returning to his home after playing at Central Park, Hauz Khas, three boys, all aged between 12 and 14, and known to him, took him to a certain place. “On the statement of the child, a case under section 377, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12 POCSO Act was registered at Hauz Khas police station,” said the official. (IANS)

Maha cop, journalist held for honey-trap sextortion

Gadchiroli, Jan 29: Police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli have arrested a journalist and a policeman among others for allegedly running a major honey-trap sextortion racket, an official said on Monday.The accused are: policeman Sushil Gawai, journalist Ravikant Kamble, and their accomplice Rohit Ahire, all hailing from Nagpur.Besides, a woman associate who was part of the sextortion gang, identified only as Ishani, has also been arrested, while the police are on the lookout for another unidentified woman who is absconding.(IANS)