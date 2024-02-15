Thursday, February 15, 2024
Don Bosco student wins MMA title

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college has done himself and his college proud by winning the Club War 25 in the MMA and Kickboxing tournament held earlier on February 11 at Guwahati in Assam.

Chemingberth R Sangma, a senior NCC Cadet and student of the Department of Commerce from the college made the achievement in the event which to9ok place at the Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym located on RCB Road in Sunderpur, Guwahati.

Organized by Bhabajit Choudhury and his Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym team, the tournament showcased the skills and prowess of martial artists in various disciplines. Chemingberth R Sangma showcased exceptional talent and determination, ultimately securing the Gold Medal in his category.

Meanwhile, the college while expressing pride and support for Sangma’s remarkable achievement, extended its heartfelt congratulations as well as wished him continued success in his future endeavors.

