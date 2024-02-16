Manipur violence: 2 dead in fresh violence over suspension of cop

Shillong, February 16: In a tragic incident on Thursday night, two individuals lost their lives and over 30 sustained injuries when a mob made an attempt to besiege the Churachandpur SP office in Manipur.

As per India Today, the turmoil unfolded shortly after a head constable from the district police was suspended. The suspension came in response to a viral video showing the constable in the company of armed men.

Desolate roads in Manipur’s Churachandpur were evident in morning visuals, reflecting the tense situation. The Manipur Police, communicating through X, reported that a mob, estimated at 300-400 people, tried to storm the SP CCP office, resorting to stone-pelting.

Addressing the incident, Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve suspended Head Constable Siamlalpaul promptly “until further notice.” The police’s official statement deemed the constable’s association with armed individuals and village volunteers as a serious breach of conduct within the disciplined police force.

Security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), intervened by using tear gas shells to manage the escalating situation. The police assured that the situation was being closely monitored.

In light of the viral video, a departmental inquiry is being considered against Siamlalpaul. The constable has also been restricted from leaving the station without prior permission, and his pay and allowances have been limited to the subsistence allowance permissible under the rules.

As a precautionary measure, the state government enforced a five-day internet shutdown in the district, citing concerns about potential misuse of social media by anti-social elements. The government expressed apprehensions that inflammatory content could escalate tensions, posing a threat to the law and order situation in Manipur.