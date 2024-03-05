Tuesday, March 5, 2024
All eyes on Rahul for Congress-TMC tie-up

By: Special Correspondent

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, March 4: The possibility of a Congress-Trinamool Congress seat-sharing pact in Meghalaya now hinges on Rahul Gandhi after the talks between the two parties hit a dead end in West Bengal.
Seat-sharing talks in West Bengal are on the brink of collapse following disagreement over the number and location of the seats mostly due to the outburst of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is not in good term with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and is more inclined towards the CPI(M) in West Bengal.
Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora air-dashed to Gwalior to meet Rahul and seek his personal intervention to have the alliance with TMC, at least in Assam and Meghalaya.
Incidentally alliance with ruling or major partiers in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi could become possible at the instance of Rahul to give one-to-one fight to the BJP through the INDIA bloc.
In Meghalaya TMC is demanding the Tura Lok Sabha seat where the party came second in the last Assembly polls. But the State Congress leaders are in no mood to give away the Tura seat and have announced sitting Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma as the party candidate. The Congress does not want to leave the seat to TMC led by former chief minister and former party leader, Mukul M Sangma.
The Congress’ national media coordinator in charge of Northeast, Matthew Anthony had also recently clarified that Congress is fighting on its own in Tura.
The TMC has ascertained that it will field candidates in two seats in Assam and the Tura seat in Meghalaya.

NH-6 set to become a high-speed corridor; govt to spend 15,000 cr
