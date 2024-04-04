Thursday, April 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

16 youth in GH fall victim to job ‘scam’

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 3: An FIR was lodged against a man from Assam, for allegedly taking away 16 Garo youths-most of them from South Garo Hills with the promise of a job at a private company in Mumbai and leaving them there on their own.
The FIR was filed with the officer in charge of Baghmara Police station by ACHIK Krima Council, Southern Zone, Baghmara, against one Pijush R Marak, a resident of Pandoba Remakona under Lakhipur Police Station in Assam.
According to the FIR, Pijush R Marak promised the youth jobs at Elenti Pvt Ltd company in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and after taking them there, left them with the company.
It was alleged in the FIR, that the youth are being mistreated and not being paid any salary.
As per the FIR, the youth, following their ordeal, contacted Pijush and complained of their situation but the same was ignored and no attempt was made by him to bring the stranded youth back to Garo Hills. The FIR has accused Pijush of working as a broker for the company.
The victims of the alleged job scam include Senbar A Sangma of Mahadeo (South Garo Hills), Rakkam T Sangma of Rongsak (East Garo Hills), Kuksan Ch Marak of Chokpot (South Garo Hills), Kismat Ch Marak of Rongsak (East Garo Hills), Silman Ch marak of Rongsak (East Garo Hills), Tengsubirth R Marak of Rongsak (East Garo Hills), Brenian N Marak of Rongara (South Garo Hills), Jense N Marak of Rongara (South Garo Hills), Chanang T Sangma of Rongara (South Garo Hills), Manrik R Marak of Rongara (South Garo Hills),
Checheng T Sangma of Rongara (South Garo Hills), Juli N Marak of Rongara (South Garo Hills), Toseng D Sangma of Bajengdoba (North Garo Hills), Tengjim B Marak of Bajengdoba (North Garo Hills), Breliant P Marak of Bajengdoba (North Garo Hills) and Gutren D Sangma also from Bajengdoba (North Garo Hills).
The FIR has urged the police department to take necessary initiatives to bring back the youths to Garo Hills as well as to take action against the accused as per appropriate sections of law.

