Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Down syndrome: Love, care can cure it all

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: What impact does an additional copy of chromosome 21 have? This genetic disorder, known as trisomy, can lead to Down syndrome, a condition characterized by a range of birth defects, intellectual disabilities, and distinctive facial features known as Down’s facies. Common issues include heart anomalies, hypothyroidism, and sensory impairments, collectively referred to as Down syndrome.
Solidarity Lyngdoh, a resident of Laitkor, shared her experience of raising her 16-month-old daughter with Down syndrome.
Speaking on the sidelines of an awareness programme organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Meghalaya at Ganesh Das Hospital here on Wednesday, which laid emphasis on sensitising the public on Down syndrome, she said, “Hearing her diagnosis has affected us a lot as parents, especially how to deal, what her features were. Will she be able to have a mainstream school, inclusive education and many other questions, but having her, it was such a blessing. She has opened my eyes to the beauty of differences in diversity.”
“So, it doesn’t mean that she is having Down syndrome and she is a bit less compatible. But we should embrace differences, find beauty in their joy and appreciate the little milestones that she carries,” she added.
The programme, held in collaboration with District Early Intervention Centre, East Khasi Hills, and Ganesh Das Government MCH Hospital, aimed to provide support and guidance to families affected by the condition, and also to educate the public at large.
Dr H Giri, a member of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, while addressing the media, highlighted that Down syndrome is a complex medical condition that manifests from the time of conception.
Down syndrome babies are born with multiple birth defects, intellectual disabilities, and characteristic facial features known as Down’s facies. Common birth defects include heart anomalies, hypothyroidism, and hearing/visual problems, along with developmental and intellectual issues.
Dr Giri emphasised that early detection during pregnancy or after birth enables doctors and caregivers to prepare for the child’s care post-birth.
In 1990s, the life expectancy was nine years, but now it has increased to 60 years, she also added that with proper treatment and care, it is possible for children detected with the syndrome to lead a ‘near-normal’ life.
There have been incredible advancements in pregnancy screening to detect these complications, including the Serum Marker testing like the Combined Test, Double Marker, Triple Marker, and even the Quadruple Marker Test to the cytogenetic. There is the Next Generation Sequencing, an advanced approach to DNA-Sequencing.
Lyngdoh also praised initiatives like the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), which focuses on early identification and intervention for children with various health conditions, including Down syndrome. She heaped praise on Ganesh Das Hospital and district early intervention centres for providing support and guidance to parents like herself.
Lyngdoh urged society to be more accepting and supportive of individuals with Down syndrome. She emphasized that with early intervention and medical support, children with Down syndrome can lead happy and fulfilling lives like any other child.

Previous article
16 youth in GH fall victim to job ‘scam’
Next article
Hindi row: VPP slams Tynsong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cops sound alert, beef up security; petrol bomb lobbed at Mawlai PS

KSU to observe Khasi National Awakening Day today; police gear up for agitation By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 3: Police...
MEGHALAYA

KSU warns police against late night raids on houses of its members

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 3: The KSU on Wednesday said it has told the police not to raid...
MEGHALAYA

Crowd tries to storm Sohra PS

Protest against arrest of two KSU members over Ichamati killings By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 3: A crowd comprising KSU...
MEGHALAYA

Campaigning, seizures pick up pace in Shillong constituency

State ready for free, fair, and transparent polls: CEO By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 3: Campaigning for the April 19...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cops sound alert, beef up security; petrol bomb lobbed at Mawlai PS

MEGHALAYA 0
KSU to observe Khasi National Awakening Day today; police...

KSU warns police against late night raids on houses of its members

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 3: The KSU on Wednesday...

Crowd tries to storm Sohra PS

MEGHALAYA 0
Protest against arrest of two KSU members over Ichamati...
Load more

Popular news

Cops sound alert, beef up security; petrol bomb lobbed at Mawlai PS

MEGHALAYA 0
KSU to observe Khasi National Awakening Day today; police...

KSU warns police against late night raids on houses of its members

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 3: The KSU on Wednesday...

Crowd tries to storm Sohra PS

MEGHALAYA 0
Protest against arrest of two KSU members over Ichamati...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img