Office-bearers

A meeting of the readers’ club of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Umroi Cantonment was on Saturday held at the school library, during which office-bearers of the club were elected for the academic year 2024-25. According to a statement, the members were also made aware of the aims and objectives of the readers’ club during the meeting. Meanwhile, Bithika Baruah and Naitik Prasad have been elected as the president and secretary of the readers’ club respectively.