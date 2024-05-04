Saturday, May 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Now, CM to directly connect with public to address issues

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 3: “CM CONNECT”, a public service delivery system aimed at fostering greater accessibility to governance for citizens, has been accessed by almost 4,000 people, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed on Friday.
The CM CONNECT, launched on February 15 this year, allows citizens to call helpline number 1971 or the toll-free number 18002456851, or send a WhatsApp message to 9436394363 to register their complaints and grievances.
Under the second phase of the programme, the chief minister will now connect directly with the public through a public hearing to be organised on a regular basis.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat, Sangma said, “Under the CM CONNECT programme there are three layers which we have initiated. The first layer is the call centre that has been activated. We have received almost 4,000 calls in the last few months and the number is going up.”
“The second level of CM CONNECT will be through public hearings where I will connect directly with the public. The public hearings will take place at different blocks on a regular basis and will be attended by government officials,” he said.
The chief minister also added that under the third phase, CM CONNECT offices will be set up in different parts of the state. Citizens can visit these offices to collect information and apply for various schemes also submit their complaints.

Workshop talks educational practices under NEP 2020
