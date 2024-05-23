Cab driver detained in Bangladesh MP death case

Azim, a three-time MP in Bangladesh, was missing for the last eight days. He came to Kolkata for some medical treatment purposes on May 12 and initially, had put up at the residence of his long associate and friend in the city Gopal Biswas at Baranagar.

However, on May 14 he went out of Biswas’s residence and informed the latter that he would be returning the same day.

State police sources said he went missing since then and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Sources aware of the development said the investigating CID sleuths got specific information that on May 14, the deceased Bangladesh MP reached the posh residential complex at New Town from Baranagar through an app-cab. Both the cab and its driver, sources said, have been identified from the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the New Town residential complex. Hence, the CI sleuths detained the cab driver to get more details on this count.

CID sleuths have also got CCTV footage of some people leaving the housing complex by the same cab. The driver is being questioned on which number the cab was booked and where those people were dropped off, said sources.

–IANS