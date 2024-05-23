Let professionals handle drug issues: Police

SHILLONG, May 22: The Meghalaya police on Wednesday said the handling of issues related to drugs and addicts is complex and should be left to trained professionals.

“We welcome support from people at large. Non-government agencies, anybody and everybody is welcome. However, we do not encourage any individuals or groups to take law into their own hands. Matters which are complex and require trained personnel should be handled by them only,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said.

He made the statement in the wake of some pressure groups conducting raids and nabbing drug addicts in Shillong.

“We do not encourage people, who are not trained with the issue of drugs, to venture into it,” the SP said, adding that the police are studying the matter and they will take actions as and when required.

“If there is any concern that involves a law enforcement agency, the same should be communicated to us,” he added. According to him, drug consumption, peddling and addiction are complex and multifaceted issues which involve the participation and close coordination of different agencies, including law enforcement agencies.

“We are primarily focused on ensuring that there is no drug peddling, procurement and sale of drugs. We are coordinating our effort with other agencies of the government to ensure that people do not fall into the trap of drug addiction,” Ravi added.

Stating that those who have fallen into this trap need a lot of support and rehabilitation so they can be brought back to the mainstream, he said, “We welcome help and support from all quarters and we seek cooperation. Only by working together that we can solve this problem,” the SP said.

He stressed that the addicts should not be stigmatised, adding that the situation has to be handled with care and concern.

“They require support from non-government agencies. They should not be harassed and hounded but treated with care and support so that the problem of addiction can be solved in a more sustainable manner,” he further said.