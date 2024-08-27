Halle Berry on her childhood sweetheart: We’re still close friends

Hollywood star Halle Berry said that she has often thought about what might have happened if they had stayed together with her childhood sweetheart, whom she is still “close friends” with. The 58-year-old actress was initially married to David Justice from 1993 until 1997, then to Eric Benét from 2001 until 2005, and then to Olivier Martinez from 2013 until 2016. She has been in a relationship with Van Hunt for over four years. “I think it’s something we have all fantasised about, if we’re honest about it. Wondering what happened to the one that got away and how things would have turned out had you stayed together,” she told HELLO magazine. We’re still close friends so it’s different. (IANS)