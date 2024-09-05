Bridge for heavy vehicles across Umiam on cards

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: Acknowledging the difficulties faced by night super bus and truck operators barred from using the renovated Umiam dam, the state PWD is exploring the idea of constructing a bailey bridge as an alternative route for heavy commercial vehicles to come to Shillong directly.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said the stretch from Umiam junction to Shillong Civil Hospital is under the jurisdiction of NHIDCL, which has been directed to conduct a survey and prepare a DPR for an alternative route. He is in charge of PWD.

The NHIDCL has engaged a consultant for the survey expected to start in a couple of months.

The bridge may take years to complete but Tynsong said he has directed the PWD chief engineer to explore a temporary arrangement for the movement of heavy commercial vehicles within 5-6 months.

“I feel bad to see night super buses parked beyond the bridge, inconveniencing the passengers,” he said.

Before its renovation, all vehicles were allowed to move on the Umiam Dam. However, the government restricted the movement of heavy vehicles after spending about Rs 20 crore to strengthen the dam-cum-bridge.

The restriction, based on the advice of a consultant, did not go down well with the truck and night super bus operators and other stakeholders such as office-goers in the Ri-Bhoi district.

The Rs 48-crore ISBT has virtually been abandoned after the night super buses were forced to operate from Umiam. Prices of essential commodities escalated in the state capital after goods trucks were made to make a detour via the Shillong Bypass and the Mawryngkneng-Shillong Road.