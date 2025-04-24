M’laya ups security along Indo-Bangladesh border

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 23: The Meghalaya government has intensified security measures along the international border with Bangladesh following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 25 tourists and a local resident.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated that the government is maintaining heightened vigilance along the border and is in regular contact with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is closely monitoring the security situation, Lyngdoh said while adding that he had met with Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang to discuss further strengthening of the security framework.

The government is taking steps to reinforce the police force by filling up around 3,000 existing vacancies and coordinating with central forces, particularly the BSF, to ensure public safety in areas where there are security gaps, Lyngdoh said.

He condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “drastic and inhuman act” and added that Meghalaya extends its full support to the Union government in countering terrorism in the affected region.

Five Bangladeshis held in Jaintia Hills

On Wednesday, five suspected Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Jaintia National Council (JNC) during a targeted inspection along National Highway-6.

According to the JNC, the apprehended individuals failed to produce valid documents and allegedly confessed to having crossed the border with the assistance of local brokers.

These brokers reportedly charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per person and facilitated their journey into India, with the ultimate aim of securing employment in the Umpleng Cement area.

Following the apprehension, the individuals were handed over to the officer in charge of infiltration at Umtyra for further investigation.

The JNC has asked authorities probe the matter thoroughly and take legal action against those involved.

The development has also prompted sharp criticism of the BSF. The Council accused the BSF of failing to maintain effective surveillance along the border, alleging that the group crossed over without encountering any resistance. This lapse, the JNC claimed, has emboldened traffickers and compromised the security of border communities.

Expressing concern over internal facilitators, the JNC condemned local brokers who, for a small fee, allegedly enable the entry of undocumented foreigners.

The Council said it is taking steps to identify those involved and called for stringent punishment to preserve the region’s integrity.

Additionally, the JNC claimed that many Bangladeshi nationals have already settled in areas such as Umpleng, Soo Kilo, and Lad Rymbai. The Council has made it clear that it will take further action to address the issue in the near future.